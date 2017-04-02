Dems urge Trump to veto bill blocking online privacy rule

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer is urging President Donald Trump to veto a resolution that would kill an online privacy regulation, a move that could allow internet providers to sell information about their customers' browsing habits.

The New York senator and 46 other Senate Democrats have signed a letter calling on Trump to "tell us whose side he's really on."

The Federal Communications Commission rule issued in October was designed to give consumers greater control over how internet service providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon share information.

But critics say the rule would have stifled innovation and picked winners and losers among internet companies.

Schumer says if Trump signs the resolution, consumers "will be stripped of critical privacy protections in a New York minute."

