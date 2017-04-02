Abducted Somali journalist freed after torture - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Abducted Somali journalist freed after torture

Posted:
MGN MGN
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) -

A colleague says that a Somali journalist who was kidnapped on Saturday was found tied up and alive in the agricultural town of Afgoye, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Mogadishu, the capital, after he was tortured and released by his captors.

Ahmedwali Hussein, an editor at Goobjoog radio and television station, said a farmer found Hanad Ali Guled lying in his field with hands and legs tied behind his back.

He said Guled had difficulties speaking because of the torture that had been inflicted on him.

No group has claimed responsibility for the journalist's abduction by six armed men who stopped him on his way to work outside Mogadishu on Saturday.

