Dividing lines clear on budget as public gets to weigh in

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Any doubts that key parts of Gov. Scott Walker's budget face big hurdles with fellow Republicans have been erased after three days of hearings on the spending plan.

Republicans were clear before the ink was even dry on Walker's budget that they had major issues, particularly on how to address a projected $1 billion shortfall for roads.

But their dislike for Walker's plan to plug that and other hallmarks of his budget came into sharper focus during last week's marathon agency hearings.

And now the public gets a chance to weigh in. The first of six public hearings is Monday in Platteville.

How much of Walker's plan survives the legislative overhaul will also be a test of his political strength midway through his second term.
 

