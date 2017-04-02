One dead in Marathon Co. crash

A man is dead after his car rolled over on Hazelnut Rd. south of State Highway 29 in the Town of Frankfort, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said that evidence indicates the one vehicle crash happened during the overnight hours but was not discovered until daylight Sunday morning.

At this point of the investigation, the sheriff's department said speed, inattentive driving, and failure to use a seatbelt were contributing factors in the crash.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

No further information is available.