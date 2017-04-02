Brewers Opening Day Roster Finalized

The Milwaukee Brewers have finalized their 25-man roster for Opening Day 2017. Monday, the Brewers will face the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park with a 1:00pm first pitch. Here are the final 25:
Pitchers (13)
Chase Anderson (RHP)
Jacob Barnes (RHP)
Zach Davies (RHP)
Neftali Feliz (RHP)
Junior Guerra (RHP)
Jared Hughes (RHP)
Taylor Jungmann (RHP)
Corey Knebel (RHP)
Jhan Marinez (RHP)
Tommy Milone (LHP)
Jimmy Nelson (RHP)
Wily Peralta (RHP)
Carlos Torres (RHP)
Catchers (2)
Jett Bandy
Manny Pina
Infielders (6)
Jesus Aguilar
Orlando Arcia
Hernan Perez
Travis Shaw
Eric Thames
Jonathan Villar
Outfielders (4)
Ryan Braun
Keon Broxton
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
Domingo Santana