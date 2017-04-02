Brewers Opening Day Roster Finalized - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Brewers Opening Day Roster Finalized

Posted:

The Milwaukee Brewers have finalized their 25-man roster for Opening Day 2017. Monday, the Brewers will face the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park with a 1:00pm first pitch. Here are the final 25:

Pitchers (13)

Chase Anderson (RHP)

Jacob Barnes (RHP)

Zach Davies (RHP)

Neftali Feliz (RHP)

Junior Guerra (RHP)

Jared Hughes (RHP)

Taylor Jungmann (RHP)

Corey Knebel (RHP)

Jhan Marinez (RHP)

Tommy Milone (LHP)

Jimmy Nelson (RHP)

Wily Peralta (RHP)

Carlos Torres (RHP)

Catchers (2)

Jett Bandy

Manny Pina

Infielders (6)

Jesus Aguilar

Orlando Arcia

Hernan Perez

Travis Shaw

Eric Thames

Jonathan Villar

Outfielders (4)

Ryan Braun

Keon Broxton

Kirk Nieuwenhuis

Domingo Santana

