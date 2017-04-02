Local businesses show support for victim's families

As the community continues to heal following a shooting spree that left four people dead, businesses around the area are raising money to help the families of the victims that were hit by the tragedy.

Polito's Pizza in Rothschild pledged to give 50 percent of their profits on Sunday to the Victims Family Fund.

The restaurant was decorated in black and blue to remember the fallen victims.

Bumper stickers were also being handed out to honor Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland.

General Manager of Polito's, Shawna Schulz, said that during this difficult time, the restaurant wants to stand in solidarity with their community.

"The community really supports our shop [and] they have since we opened four years ago," she said. "This is just our way to give back."

According to their website, Wausau's U Paint and Party has also pledged a percentage of April Class registration fees to the Victims Family Fund.