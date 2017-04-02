Judge weighs-in on emotional stress for criminal trials

After a report from the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirming the death of the shooting suspect in a shooting rampage in the Wausau area, a Wisconsin judge weighed-in on how criminal trials could be emotionally draining for victim's families.

Judge John Yackel is a circuit court judge in Sawyer County and believes the stresses of a trial could have a major impact on a family's healing process.

"If all of a sudden, the legal system requires you to come back into court, that is going to be a disruption in your healing process," he said. "Such an emotional strain on people."

Yackel has become an advocate for courtroom safety around rural parts of the state and said trials that include the death of a family member, whether it's murder or wrongful death, could create a dangerous situation for lawyers, judges and the public.

"I do take measures into my own hands for my safety and the safety of my staff," he said. "Creates a very stressful, very dangerous situation."

Even with Vang's death, the shooting spree is still under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigations.

It's not known when their full report will be released.