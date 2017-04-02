Thieves cutting birch trees in Minnesota, Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thieves cutting birch trees in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Posted:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- County sheriffs and state natural resource officials are trying to respond to a rash of thefts of birch trees in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Thieves are quickly cutting down the young, paper-white trees. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the logs are sold to city residents who want a touch of the northwoods in their homes.

Chief Deputy Mike Richter with the Washburn County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says birch trees have been poached in at least 15 to 20 locations in his county alone.

Conservation officer Dave Zebro of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says thieves take chain saws to birch groves and are "gone before anyone sees them" or authorities can respond.

Birch thieves also are cutting down whole strands across the Iron Range of northern Minnesota.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.