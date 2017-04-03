South Carolina wins 1st national title, beats Miss St 67-55 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

South Carolina wins 1st national title, beats Miss St 67-55

DALLAS (AP) -- A'ja Wilson scored 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.
   
Staley made the Final Four three times as a player at Virginia but never won. She also led the Gamecocks to the national semifinals two years ago before losing to Notre Dame.
   
The victory in front of a sellout crowd came one day after the Gamecocks men's basketball team lost in the Final Four in Phoenix.
   
Mississippi State had all the momentum on its side after a shocking win over UConn on Friday night that ended the Huskies' record 111-game winning streak.
   
The Bulldogs couldn't muster the same effort against their SEC rival. Morgan William, who had become the face of the tournament with the game-winner against the Huskies after a 41-point performance against Baylor, was held to just eight.

