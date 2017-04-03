Boston deals with manhole fires; cover blows off 1 manhole - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Boston deals with manhole fires; cover blows off 1 manhole

Posted:

BOSTON (AP) -- Boston authorities say fires have broken out in several manholes in the city, including one that exploded and sent a manhole cover flying to within feet of first responders. No injuries have been reported.

WCVB-TV reports that the fires broke out Sunday in manholes near the city hall complex.

Firefighters say the manhole fires are still smoldering and utility crews have been called in to shut off power to the area.

Video taken by two journalists shows an explosion in one of the manholes that sent a cover shooting into the air and landing several feet away from first responders.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.