Fire official: 4 lucky to be alive after boat capsized

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Four people are recovering from minor injuries after their sailboat capsized and crashed into a California pier in a dramatic scene captured by multiple witnesses.

Rob Rappaport, a division chief at the Redondo Beach Fire Department, said Friday that the boat's captain and another man were taken to the hospital after the wreck Thursday evening.

Rappaport says a third man and a woman were treated and released at the beach after making it to safety.

He says they're lucky to be alive.

Video of the capsizing posted online shows the group struggling to raise the boat's sail in heavy winds. Winds continue to push the vessel closer and closer to the pier, until one strong wave slams it into the pier's pilings, sending all four aboard flying into the water.