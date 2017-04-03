Astronaut Buzz Aldrin takes flight with the Thunderbirds - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin takes flight with the Thunderbirds

Posted:

MELBOURNE, Florida (KTRK) -- Astronaut Buzz Aldrin took flight once again, this time with the world-renowned Thunderbirds at the Melbourne Air and Space Show in Florida on Sunday.

Aldrin was the second man on the moon, piloting the Apollo 11 and following Neil Armstrong onto the lunar surface in 1969. Now 87 years old, the retired Air Force colonel is the oldest person to fly with the Thunderbirds, known for their rigorous physical requirements.

His flight comes as the Air Force celebrates its 70th year.

