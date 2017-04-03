What you need to know for Brewers Opening Day

Opening Day is Monday in Milwaukee. The Brewers play host to the Colorado Rockies.

Here are some things to keep in mind if you're heading to ballpark:

Parking Lot Gates Open: 10:10 a.m. There will not be overflow parking at Wisconsin State Fair Park this year.

Miller Park Gates Open: 10:10 a.m.

Game Time: 1:10 p.m.

First Pitch: Former Brewers owner and MLB Commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Brewers starting pitcher: Junior Guerra

National Anthem: Mike Attanasio, son of chairman and principal owner Mark Attanasio, will sing the first national anthem of the year. He will carry on the tradition started by his grandfather, Joe Attanasio, who traditionally sang the anthem on Opening Day from the time that the Attanasio family purchased the team.

Public Transportation: The Milwaukee County Transit System Brewers Line now serves 20 stops along Water Street, Cathedral Square and Wisconsin Avenue. Buses operate every 30 minutes for two hours before game time. Return trip bus service leaving Miller Park operates for one half-hour after the end of the game. For a map and list of stops, visit, www.ridemcts.com/routes-schedules/mcts-brewers-line

Or you can take a shuttle from area bars:

OnMilwaukee Shuttle Guide

There are plenty of new things to check out at the ballpark this year, including the Brew Crew Bar and the "Local Brews" bar.

Newsline 9 Sports Director Brandon Kinnard will be live starting at 11 a.m. with game details. Follow him for updates throughout the day.