Wausau cheer team heads to Las Vegas

The All-Star Competitive Cheer squad from Northern Extreme Athletics is headed to Las Vegas this weekend to compete in an international competition.

The gym is approaching it's one-year anniversary in May. The owning partners say they are elated to be going to such an important competition before they celebrate the year mark.

Northern Extreme Athletics will compete against teams from 16 other countries while in Las Vegas. Coaches say all of the year's competitions have lead up to this weekend, but they don't want the girls to feel pressure. They say having fun is the most important aspect of the weekend.

The All-Star Games runs from April 7th-9th in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.