Milwaukee woman's stolen dogs found south of Chicago

Two dogs stolen from a Bay View woman's home Thursday have been found in a shelter in Illinois.

Owner Patti Walczak told WISN-TV on Saturday morning that she was on her way to Channohon, Illinois, south of Chicago, to get her dogs back.

Walczak said one dog was found Friday night and the other one was found Saturday morning.

She was desperate to find the dogs. Walczak said they’re part of her family.

"I mean, they play like crazy and they are just big goofs,” she said tearing up Friday morning.

Copper is a 3-year-old chocolate Lab. Chance is a 6-month old silver Lab puppy. They were stolen Thursday night.

"The kennel was, like, huge. It’s right where I walk in the door, so that’s obviously the first thing I noticed. It’s gone,” she said. "The whole crate was gone, which you have to break down, and I walked in here and the TV was gone. I walked upstairs and my MacBook was gone."

Walczak said she was working between 7 p.m. and midnight Thursday, when she believes the burglar or burglars broke in. She said they broke in through an unlocked kitchen window.

“When I got home and the front door was unlocked, I was like, 'I didn’t leave it unlocked. I know I locked it,'" she said.

She believes that the thief or thieves left through the front door and left it unlocked.

Walczak filed a police report, and investigators found some evidence, including a footprint on the floor.

“And there was a handprint on the window like they were pushing it up,” she said.

Copper was rescued three years ago. Walczak paid $200 to bring him home. Chance came from a breeder. The silver Lab cost $1,200.

“(I’m) hoping no one is hurting them or whatever. I mean, I hope no one would,” she said “And they are runners, too. So Copper will run, so if he gets out so that’s what I’m really worried about them too, (running) in the street or something,”

Milwaukee police are investigating the crime. No arrests have been made.