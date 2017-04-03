4-year-old shoots self with mother's gun; mother arrested

Milwaukee police say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with his mother's gun over the weekend but is expected to live.

Authorities say the mother left the handgun in a place that was accessible to the child, and the boy got ahold of it Sunday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The mother was arrested and the case turned over to the district attorney's office for review.

The boy and mother weren't immediately identified.