West Allis hospital celebrates opening day with tiny Brewers hats

Newborns at a West Allis hospital are going home with some tiny Brewers hats to help celebrate Opening Day.

Even the smallest fans at Aurora West Allis Medical Center are game day ready, thanks to a volunteer group called the Knotty Knitters. Nurses helped by adding a few special details.

The group made about 50 hats.

Janelle and Mitch Wagner have been going to Miller Park for opening day the last five years, but this year they will be celebrating at home with new baby Matthew.

Matthew not only has his special hat, but he's already prepared with 13 different Brewers onesies.