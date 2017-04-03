Wisconsin superintendent race, school referendums on ballot

Incumbent Tony Evers faces challenger Lowell Holtz in the race to become Wisconsin's next state superintendent of schools.

The contest is the only statewide race on the ballot in Tuesday's spring election. There are a myriad of local races, as well as 65 referendums to raise local property taxes to pay for school construction projects and other needs.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The state Elections Commission predicts turnout will be between 13 percent and 18 percent.

Evers and Holtz have clashed on a number of issues throughout the officially nonpartisan race. Evers opposes expanding school choice, while Holtz backs it. Evers supports Common Core while Holtz says it should be repealed.

The race is officially nonpartisan but Democrats back Evers while conservative support Holtz.