Local group holds discussion about racial and ethnic equality

A local group is trying to bring equality to Wausau.

The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service is hoping to make Wausau a safer and more welcoming place for all.

They held a public meeting Monday morning.

The idea for the group was sparked by the Dylan Yang case, which brought up racial and ethnic division, Director of Wisconsin Institute of Public Policy and Service Eric Giordano said.

"I think that this issue can be discussed and we can address it," Giordano said. "And if there is some concrete action that we can take as a result, that's really what we are hoping for."

 Here is a list of upcoming discussions:

  • April 3rd, 2017: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Universalist Unitarian Church in Wausau
  • April 18th, 2017: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Marathon County Public Library in Wausau
  • April 19th, 2017: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Marathon County Public Library in Wausau.

