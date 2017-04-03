Rib Mountain Gordmans to stay open, some Wisconsin stores to close

Multiple Gordmans department stores in Wisconsin are staying open.

Department store operator Gordmans filed for bankruptcy protection in March and planned to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores.

The stores that are staying open in Wisconsin include: Rib Mountain, Kenosha, Madison, and Ashwaubenon.

To look at the full list of stores that are staying open, and stores that are closing, take a look at the documents below: