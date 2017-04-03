Marshfield Clinic signs deal buying St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) - A year after the deal was announced, Marshfield Clinic has acquired St. Joseph's Hospital and it was hailed as a defining moment for the the future of health care in the city, authorities said Monday.

Ascension, the world's largest Catholic health system, said the "definitive agreement" was signed moving the more than century-old hospital to the Marshfield Clinic Health System, pending approval by federal regulators and the Vatican, expected in June, a spokesman said.

The change comes after Marshfield Clinic had announced plans to build a new $175 million hospital in Marshfield more than a year ago.

The purchase price was not disclosed in Monday's joint statement.

“The agreement signals our health system’s continued progress to treat patients in a fully-integrated health care system, combining exceptional clinical and hospital care with a renowned health plan,” Marshfield Clinic President Dr. Susan Turney said.

“We look forward to carrying forward the hospital’s history of providing world-class and compassionate care in Marshfield along with the clinic’s century of fueling innovation, groundbreaking research and exemplary education.”

The new name of the hospital will be determined in coming months, Marshfield Clinic spokesman Jeff Starck said in an email.

Asked what patients will notice, Starck wrote, "Nothing visible immediately. We expect a seamless transition."

The hospital dates back more than 125 years, when the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother began their ministry in the Marshfield area.

Ascension is committed to putting the needs of its communities first, which means being responsive to changing needs, said Robert J. Henkel, president of Ascension Healthcare, a division of Ascension.

Ascension, the largest non-profit health system in the U.S., operates 24 hospitals and hundreds of related health care facilities in Wisconsin that employ more than 23,500 workers. It has hospitals in Stevens Point and Wausau. Nationwide, it operates 141 hospitals.

Marshfield Clinic has about 6,500 workers, including 700 doctors, and operates about 50 medical centers located in central, northern and western Wisconsin, including hospitals in Park Falls and Rice Lake and now Marshfield. It recently announced plans to build a hospital in Eau Claire.