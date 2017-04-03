PREVIEW: Area schools turn to taxpayers in Spring election

Schools in central Wisconsin are turning to taxpayers on April 4 for more money to fix the schools.

The Mosinee School District will have four questions on the ballot equaling $41.3 million. The school district said they need the money to fix an aging infrastructure that would include building renovations and additions.

"We ask our students to be proud of where they go to school and the environment they learn in, from a school board perspective this is work that needs to be done," said school board member Matt Barnes.

School leaders said roughly $12 million of that money would be used on HVAC issues, plumbing and heating and air conditioning. A big issue for Barnes is school security. Right now, anyone can enter or exit the schools with no type of security. That issue would be addressed if the referendum passes.

"Between the incident in Antigo earlier this year and incidents in the last couple weeks this could happen to any community and we have a responsibility as a school district to make this facility as safe as possible for our kids," said Barnes.

Parts of the schools are decades old, including classrooms and the science lab. Walking through the boys locker room you can see missing lockers and poor conditions.

"Our students and our future students and community deserve a great facility," said Barnes.

The school district took a referendum to voters April 2016 and it failed, they're asking for less money this year.

Mosinee is one of six area school districts with referendums Tuesday. Find more information on the other five below: