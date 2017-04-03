Price County crash closes highway for hours

A portion of a Price County highway was shut down for more than five hours Monday due to a crash, according to the Price County Sheriff's Department.

Chief Deputy Brian Roush said authorities were called to the scene of a two car crash on State Highway 111 near Phillips just before 10 a.m.

Roush said two people were hurt in the crash. He did not know the extent of their injuries.

Southbound lanes were closed as authorities investigated and cleared the scene. The lanes were reopened at about 3:15 p.m.

No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

