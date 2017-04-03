Clark County man splits Badger 5 Jackpot winnings - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Clark County man splits Badger 5 Jackpot winnings

By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
CLARK COUNTY (WAOW) -

A Clark County man is richer after splitting $115,000 in the Badger 5 Jackpot Friday, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

Vaughan Austin of Abbotsford bought his winning ticket at the Holiday gas station on East Spruce Street in Abbotsford.

A Walworth County man, Russel Brull, also matched all five numbers and purchased his ticket at Piggly Wiggly in East Troy.

The winner numbers were: 7, 9, 19, 22 and 24.

