Concealed carry classes rise in Central Wisconsin after shooting rampage

In the wake of the Mar. 22 shooting spree around the Wausau area, residents are looking to take matters into their own hands, according to gun shop owners in the area. They say they have been seeing a rise in the interest of concealed carry classes.

Matt Wasmundt of Zingers and Flingers and Justin Gaiche of Chase Outdoors said the boom in business is not uncommon after a major tragedy, but this time, it hits closer to home.

"You're going to have a lot of new people that want to get a defensive weapon or a concealed carry," said Wasmundt. "People should have the right to defend themselves."

Wasmundt said the increased interest is not just for people looking to defend themselves at home, businesses around the area are taking group classes to prevent a disaster from hitting their workplace.

"We actually have a law firm coming out this week where it's private, it's them, they're doing a concealed carry course [and] they're going to get their people more knowledgeable," Wasmundt said.

For Gaiche, the shooting rampage has sparked a family discussion.

"My wife and I talked about how she's going to protect herself at her place of work," he said. "We prepare ourselves in a lot of different ways. We go out in the sun, we put sunscreen on."

Gaiche has also seen a spike in inquiries.

"Over the last two weeks, a lot of people have taken an evaluation of their personal safety," he said. "That's dominated the discussion is the concealed carry."

According to the state, about 52,000 people applied for their first concealed carry permit in 2016. More than 300,000 gun owners now hold one.

The permit lasts five years.