Girl hit by flying bat during Opening Day game at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN)-- A second grader was hit by a flying bat during Monday's opening day game at Miller Park.

The bat left Tony Wolters' hands after a 93 mph pitch from the Brewers' Junior Guerra and landed just behind the dugout behind first base.

Television cameras quickly panned to show a young boy proudly holding the bat as adults near him smiled, applauded and patted him on the head. Missed in the excitement was the fact that the young girl, a second grader named Olivia, limped forward and grabbed her knee as she winced in pain.

"On a scale of 10 to zero, probably a seven," Olivia later said when asked to describe how badly she was hurt.

Almost immediately after the bat went flying, emergency personnel were seen carrying Olivia out of the stands. Tyler Barnes, the Brewers' vice president of communications, said the girl went to first aid to be checked out and later returned to her seat to watch the game.

"She doing fine," mom Kelly Rechlitz said. "The doctor here saw her and she's happy and she's walking, so that's the most important thing."

Olivia's brother didn't get to keep the actual bat that flew into the stands but received a signed replica.

The Brewers went on to lose the game, 7-5.

A Bloomberg News analysis in 2014 found that roughly 1,750 fans are injured each baseball season, mostly by flying balls.

A woman at a Brewers game in 2015 was struck in the face by a flying ball. At a game last year -- also between the Brewers and Rockies -- a woman was hit in the left ear.

In Tampa Bay, a spectator was removed from a 2016 game on a stretcher after being hit by a foul ball.

Major League Baseball recommended extending the netting at ballparks for the 2016 season, a recommendation that Miller Park officials followed.