Gov. Walker proposes abolishing minimum school hours requirement

WAUKESHA (WISN) -- Gov. Scott Walker is proposing that Wisconsin be the first state in the union with no minimum requirement for how many hours students spend in school.

The state currently requires at least 1,050 hours for elementary schools and 1,137 hours for second schools, but the governor said he wants to allow districts to set their own hours and be judge on their state report card.

"To me the report card is the ultimate measure. It's not how many hours you are sitting in a chair," he said Monday during a visit to a Waukesha school to push his education budget.

A spokesperson with the state Department of Public Instruction said the agency has no official position on the governor's plan but said that overall students need more access to learning, not less.

The public and school administrators from around the area will get a chance to weigh in on Walker's school budget proposal when the legislature's budget committee holds a hearing a Wisconsin State Fair Park on Wednesday.