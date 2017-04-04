Trump admin cuts off UN agency's funds over abortion concern - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By  JOSH LEDERMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration is cutting off U.S. funding to the United Nations Population Fund over concerns about abortion.

The State Department has determined that the U.N. agency falls under the "Kemp-Kasten amendment." The amendment affects organizations that support or participate in coercive abortion programs or involuntary sterilization.

The U.N. Population Fund works on population and reproductive issues. The State Department says the agency partners with Chinese government agencies despite China's restrictions on reproduction.

The U.S. has traditionally made that determination during Republican administrations and resumed funding the agency in Democratic administrations.

The State Department says $32.5 million in funding will instead be shifted to a U.S. Agency for International Development account for family planning and reproductive health.

