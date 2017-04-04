Kyrgyzstan authorities identify suspect in Russia subway bombing - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

The suspect in a blast that killed 14 and injured more than 40 in a St. Petersburg, Russia, subway station on Monday has been identified by authorities as a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, a senior intelligence official confirms to ABC News.

GKNB security service has identified the suspected attacker as Akbarjon Djalilov, a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen born in his early 20s, according to Rahat Sulaimanov, a senior Kyrgyz intelligence official.

"Kyrgyz GKNB and Russian FSB work very closely, but in this case, all other info will come out of Moscow, as Jalilov is a Russian citizen only," Sulaimanov said.

He said he could not specify if the attack was a suicide bombing.

