Boy with terminal illness loves getting mail

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (CNN) -- Eleven months ago, doctors told Carson Hall of Hutchinson, Kansas, he had a brain tumor. Friends and family created a Facebook page for him, describing the little boy's love for receiving mail. Now, people from around the world are sending it to lift his spirits.

Doctors found the deadliest tumor children can have in Carson's brain. Survival rate for the tumor is less than one percent.

Carson's mom, Lindsey, said Carson has received hundred of letters, stickers and even pictures of people who just want to wish him well.

Though Carson's condition hasn't improved, the thoughts and prayers from around the world have his mom wishing for a miracle.

"I pray for strength as we go through the days, as we try and figure out what's our next plan of action as far as treatment," she said.

According to Carson's mom, radiation helped shrink Carson's tumor by 50 percent. His family is hoping more treatments will help shrink it even further.

If you'd like to send Carson a piece of mail, address it to the following:

Carson

P.O. Box 903

Hutchinson, KS 67504