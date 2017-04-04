We've Got You Covered: Information for Tuesday's spring election

Polling places open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the spring election. The state Elections Commission is expecting 13-18 percent turnout.

The only statewide race on the ballot is for state superintendent, and it's also officially non-partisan. Lowell Holtz is running against incumbent Tony Evers. Evers is running for a third four-year term. Holtz is a retired superintendent of the Beloit School District, and this is the second time he's running for state superintendent. You won't see a (D) or (R) next to their names on the ballot: the race for state superintendent is officially non-partisan. Evers has the support of Democrats and teachers' unions, while Holtz has the backing of Republicans and conservative groups.

Voters will weigh in on more than 60 school referendums statewide Tuesday, and one of them could even set a state record. This signals a trend we're seeing across Wisconsin: school referendums are becoming more common, and they're growing in cost.

The Mosinee School District will have four questions on the ballot equaling $41.3 million. The school district said they need the money to fix an aging infrastructure that would include building renovations and additions.

Mosinee is one of six area school districts with referendums, Tuesday. Find more information on the other five below:

