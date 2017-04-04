JJ Watt surprises his fourth-grade teacher on her retirement

After spending four decades in the classroom, a Pewaukee elementary school teacher who once taught current Houston Texans lineman JJ Watt will soon retire.

To make the occasion extra special, Watt showed up Monday morning and surprised her with a cake.

Watt used Facebook Live to share the moment with his fans.

"He looked up at me with those baby blues and what he said to me, he said, 'I want to be a Badger,' ... 'I really want to do it,' and look where he is now," Mrs. Keefe told her class, turning the visit into a lesson. "You can do what ever you want to do."

Watt also surprised Keefe with a trip to Houston for her and her husband for the annual Charity Classic game on Mother's Day weekend.