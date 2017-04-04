JJ Watt surprises his fourth-grade teacher on her retirement - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

JJ Watt surprises his fourth-grade teacher on her retirement

Posted:
SOURCE: Facebook / JJ Watt SOURCE: Facebook / JJ Watt
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) -

After spending four decades in the classroom, a Pewaukee elementary school teacher who once taught current Houston Texans lineman JJ Watt will soon retire.

To make the occasion extra special, Watt showed up Monday morning and surprised her with a cake.

Watt used Facebook Live to share the moment with his fans.

"He looked up at me with those baby blues and what he said to me, he said, 'I want to be a Badger,' ... 'I really want to do it,' and look where he is now," Mrs. Keefe told her class, turning the visit into a lesson. "You can do what ever you want to do."

Watt also surprised Keefe with a trip to Houston for her and her husband for the annual Charity Classic game on Mother's Day weekend.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.