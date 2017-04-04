Complaint: Mother ran multi-county drug ring from kitchen table - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Complaint: Mother ran multi-county drug ring from kitchen table

Posted:
WISN-TV
CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WISN) -

A Fond Du Lac County woman is accused of running an elaborate drug ring that involved both prescription drugs and heroin.

Lori Merget, 56, of Campbellsport is charged with getting Oxycodone from several different pain clinics in Milwaukee, then selling the drugs from her home.

Merget was prescribed more than 250 painkillers a month, according to a criminal complaint.

The clinics and the doctors named in the complaint are not accused of wrong-doing.

