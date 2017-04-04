Prisoner fails to return to Marathon County Jail

A prisoner failed to return to the Marathon County Jail after he was temporarily released to report to the Social Security Office in Wausau on Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's department.

Richard Nava-White is serving sentences for probation revocation, possession with intent to deliver amphetamines and misappropriation of personal identification, the sheriff's department said.

He was ordered to return to the jail at 11 a.m. but didn't show up, the agency said on its Facebook page.

Nava-White is five-foot, nine inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff's Office at 715-261-1200.