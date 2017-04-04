Prisoner fails to return to Marathon County Jail - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Prisoner fails to return to Marathon County Jail

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

A prisoner failed to return to the Marathon County Jail after he was temporarily released to report to the Social Security Office in Wausau on Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's department. 

Richard Nava-White is serving sentences for probation revocation, possession with intent to deliver amphetamines and misappropriation of personal identification, the sheriff's department said. 

He was ordered to return to the jail at 11 a.m. but didn't show up, the agency said on its Facebook page. 

Nava-White is five-foot, nine inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff's Office at 715-261-1200.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.