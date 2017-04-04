Athens student charged with bringing firearm to school

An Athens High School student was charged with bringing a firearm to school and pointing it at another person.

According to police, 18-year-old John Bant had a .22 Ruger Mark I inside his truck on school campus. Bant's friend told police they were working on his truck during shop class when Bant pulled out the gun pointing it at his friend's chest.

His friend told police he wasn't scared and didn't think Bant was going to use the firearm on him. Several weeks after the incident he decided to tell police.

Bant was arrested and faces felony charges. He was also suspended from school for 10 days pending an expulsion hearing.

His first court appearance is April 20.