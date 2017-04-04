Groundbreaking on new Minocqua fire station

A Northwoods fire department will be getting a brand new station by the end of this year.

Fire and town officials in Minocqua broke ground on the new station Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Andy Petrowski said that contractor bids for the $2.4 million fire hall came in about $1 million lower than originally expected.

The 38 member department said the new station is badly needed for safety and response times to emergencies in their jurisdiction.

"Now is the time. You know, these trucks we're buying are getting bigger and bigger," said Petrowski. "You got to remember, it's to the station, then get our trucks off was getting to be more and more of a task."

Petrowski adds that the current station location is on the Island of Minocqua and tourism traffic would affect response times.

Construction is expected to begin as early as next week. The station is set to open Nov. 1.