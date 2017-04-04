Hmong officer retires from Wausau Police Department

Wausau Police Officer Pao Yang hung up his badge this week.

Yang, one of the city's first Hmong officers, has served the department as a patrol officer since 1995.

His fellow officers said he played a crucial role in connecting the station with the Hmong community.

Captain Todd Baeten said day-to-day, he did even more.

"I think the success of our department is really dependent on individuals like Pao, who just come to work every day," he said. "And they, through their quiet and steady work, just do a good job."

Yang officially retired Sunday.