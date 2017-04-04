Hmong officer retires from Wausau Police Department - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Hmong officer retires from Wausau Police Department

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Wausau Police Officer Pao Yang hung up his badge this week.

Yang, one of the city's first Hmong officers, has served the department as a patrol officer since 1995.

His fellow officers said he played a crucial role in connecting the station with the Hmong community.

Captain Todd Baeten said day-to-day, he did even more.

"I think the success of our department is really dependent on individuals like Pao, who just come to work every day," he said. "And they, through their quiet and steady work, just do a good job."

Yang officially retired Sunday. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.