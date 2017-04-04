UPDATE: Bizarre black bear's fate will be decided Wednesday

The fate of a black bear that had a friendly encounter with traffic on Highway 17 near Gleason in December will be decided on Wednesday, according to wildlife experts.

Law enforcement reported seeing the bear on its hind legs and peeking into passing cars.

The bear was tranquilized and taken to Wild Instincts, a sanctuary in the Town of Newbold, where it could stay through the winter.

Now, owner Mark Naniot of Wild Instincts said the clock is ticking for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to make a decision.

"Our goal is to get animals back in the wild. That's our number one thing that we want to do," he said. "That's what we would love to do with this bear too, but it's risky."

Naniot said the bear has been rehabilitating and has regained the instinctual fear of humans.

"The bear is exhibiting more normal behavior but we still don't know what the default would be. Release is kind of an iffy situation," he said.

The two-year-old female will either be released back into the wild, be sent to a permanent home, or be euthanized.

Naniot suggests finding a permanent home for her. He is unable to keep the bear at his facility because of the incoming cubs he is expecting this spring.

Wild Instincts has been contacted by three facilities: one in-state and two out-of-state. He said the DNR wants to keep the bear in Wisconsin and the in-state facility is too small to accommodate.

Naniot is giving the DNR until Wednesday to make a decision.

Newsline 9 reached out to the DNR for comment but would not confirm Naniot's Wednesday deadline.

They said that discussions have only just started.