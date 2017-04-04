Susan Sarandon addresses alleged feud with Julia Roberts on 'Stepmom' set

While fans watched Susan Sarandon in the latest episode of "Feud," about the famous rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, Sarandon put another feud to rest.

During an hourlong live tweet session, the Oscar-winning Sarandon, 70, addressed old rumors that she and Julia Roberts didn't get along during the making of their 1998 film, "Stepmom."

"Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom," she wrote. "Found out it was my PR person creating rumors."

Sarandon linked to a 1998 Entertainment Weekly article about the rumored feud, in which she said at the time, "If you make a movie with a male star, everyone assumes you're f------. If it's a female star, everyone assumes you're fighting."

In the article, Roberts was equally dismissive of a feud. "Actually, Susan and I were kinda hoping that people would say we were f------," she told EW then. "Now that's delicious cocktail-party fodder. But this? Boring."

Perhaps not much has changed. Sarandon tweeted that she's always asked about her relationship with her "Feud" co-star Jessica Lange, who plays Crawford to her Davis.

Sarandon joked that she and Lange got along so well that they are now dating.

She then clarified that the two have stayed in touch since filming ended. "She's one of the reasons I agreed to do the series," Sarandon wrote.