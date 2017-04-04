WAUSAU-METRO STRONG: Law Enforcement plans community healing event after shooting spree

Wausau strong. That's the focus of an event set up to help the community move forward, after a deadly shooting spree rocked Marathon County.

Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to offer people a chance to talk, heal, and support each other, according to a news release from the Wausau Police Department.

A former sheriff and national speaker will give a talk on dealing with tragedies.

The event is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday at North Central Technical College in Wausau. It's free and the public is encouraged to take part.