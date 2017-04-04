Education emphasized in Spring election

There are 68 school referendum questions on the ballot statewide.

Six districts in North Central Wisconsin asked voters for help at the polls.

Mosinee, Wabeno, Tomahawk, Rosholt and Thorpe are seeking funding for programs and facilities.

Antigo is looking to shrink the size of its school board.

Although there has been an influx in education referendums across the past few elections, state education experts said it's a cyclical process. That's mainly due to the fact that schools ask for temporary funding over permanent funding.

"Voters are more willing to accept increasing property taxes on a temporary basis than they are on a permanent basis," said Dan Rossmiller, government relations director for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.

Rossmiller also said referendum questions are on the rise because fewer students are in class.

"Declining enrollment is a key factor as to why many districts are having to go to referendum," he said. "If you have a classroom with 20 kids, and because enrollment starts to decrease you only have 15 kids in the classroom, you've lost revenue under the revenue limit. But you still have to hire a teacher, you still have to run the buses, you still have to light and heat the building."