Recovering addicts talk addiction at Mosinee meeting

Dealing with addiction was at the forefront of a meeting in Mosinee Tuesday night. The Mosinee High School brought in a group of former addicts called Rise Together to share their stories.

While they spoke to students at the high school and middle school during the day, they took the time to talk to parents and the community at night.

Only several dozen people showed up, but the ones that went said they came because they've been personally impacted by addiction.

"She was 16 when she passed away," said Marc Volkman, whose daughter died from huffing four years ago. "We didn't know she had an addiction at all until she passed away."

Volkman wasn't the only one, other people expressed concerns over addiction issues.

"Our niece was a heroin addict, is a heroin addict, we went through seven years of very hard times, in and out of treatment," said Mary Ninneemann. "She started at the age of 14 and we never knew."

Parents said they went to the meeting because they want to learn how to deal with the heroin and opioid epidemic.

"If we can help one teen, one pre-teen, anything, that's what we're trying to do," said Volkman.

The three members of Rise Together have each been in recovery for years. They said that they hope sharing their stories with the students and asking them to speak out against addiction will make a difference.

Parents are trying to bring Rise Together to more central Wisconsin schools. They're holding a fun run called RA RAA on May 20.

Volkman is also holding a fundraiser in honor of his daughter who died at Coral Lanes April 8 at 3:30 p.m.