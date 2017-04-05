Military sends Congress a stark warning over budget failures - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Military sends Congress a stark warning over budget failures

Posted:

By RICHARD LARDNER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The military services are warning that combat operations and training will be curtailed severely if lawmakers fail to end their bickering over the federal budget and resort once again to only a stop-gap spending measure.

Pentagon documents describe the impact. Ships won't leave port, aircraft will be grounded, and weapons modernization programs will be postponed should Congress approve another so-called continuing resolution for the remainder of the 2017 fiscal year.

The documents were recently sent to Congress.

The four-star chiefs of the military services are expected to amplify these concerns at a House Armed Services Committee hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

They'll argue for Congress to approve a $578 billion defense bill for 2017 and also pass a $30 billion supplement to the legislation that President Donald Trump requested last month.

