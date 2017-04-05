Teen to cop: 'I can't wait to rip your heart out of your chest and eat it'

WAUKESHA, Wis.—A Waukesha teen serving the first year of a three-year probation on a theft conviction threatened to kill an officer and eat his heart after an intense confrontation over the weekend that left another officer needing 21 stitches, a criminal complaint filed Monday said.

Alexander Damas now faces more than seven years in prison and up to $12,000 in fines if convicted of the new charges, which include a felony charge of resisting an officer and causing substantial bodily harm.

The 18-year-old was drunk when officers were called to a home on the 700 block of East Main Street on Saturday to investigate a call about a fight between neighbors, the complaint said. While trying to question Damas, officers said the teen became belligerent and combative. One of the officers struck his knee on a stone paver and eventually had to use a Taser to get Damas under control, the complaint said.

WISN 12 News spoke with a neighbor who lives downstairs who saw the entire confrontation happen.

"He was just fighting with them. For a little dude, he's not that big. He's not very muscular either, and it took a lot of them to control him," said Andrew Monyelle, of Waukesha.

Once at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Damas yelled at officers and nursing staff and thrashed in a chair so that hospital staff could not take his blood pressure or check other vital signs, the complaint said.

It was at the hospital that Damas threatened to kill the children of the officers before turning to one and threatening to kill him as well.

"I can't wait to rip your heart out of your chest and eat it," he said, according to the complaint. "I am going to rip your chest wide open."

The charging document said Damas repeatedly stated that he was celebrating his birthday, which isn't until July, and that he thought it was 1 a.m. when it was actually about 7:50 p.m.

The officer who injured his knee required 21 stitches to close the wound, the complaint said.

Court records show Damas was convicted last August of misdemeanor theft, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. A felony charge was dropped. He was sentenced to three years probation.