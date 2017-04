Payless Shoesource is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close nearly 400 stores nationwide as part of its reorganization.

There are Payless stores in Plover, Rhinelander, Stevens Point, Tomahawk, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids, but the shoe company's corporate website says the list of which stores will close won't be made public until after ten o'clock Wednesday morning.

Experts say online shoe sales decimated payless' profits.

The Kansas-based Payless has more than 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries.

