Washington County sheriff: Accused drug-dealing woman, others played major role in bringing heroin into area

A Washington County woman accused of running an elaborate drug ring appeared in court Tuesday to face charges.

Police said Lori Merget, 57, and others dealt heroin and pills from Fond du Lac to Milwaukee.

Prosecutors said Merget was dealing heroin and painkillers out of her purse from her kitchen table at a home in Campbellsport.

"There's also indications here that threats were made to have individuals who snitched killed by people in Milwaukee," Washington County Circuit Court Judge Todd Martens said.

Five other defendants also appeared in court, including Lori Merget's son William Merget, and his girlfriend, Katelyn Spang. They were all swept up in a drug investigation that stretched from Milwaukee to Campbellsport.

"They certainly had quite a few customers and were a major part of bringing heroin into the area," Washington County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

The complaint said the Wisconsin Prescription Drug Monitoring Program showed Lori Merget also got more than 250 prescription narcotic pills each month from Universal Pain Center on Milwaukee's North Avenue, as well as from a doctor near Mayfair Mall.

Another suspect in the case, Steven Duncan also got dozens of pills each month from Omni Medical.

"In this case, I can't explain how doctors would continue to prescribe that many pills month after month to the same people," Schmidt said.

The judge ordered the two main suspects in the case, Lori Merget and William Merget, be held on the highest bail -- $50,000 each.

So far, eight people are charged in the case.

The clinics and doctors named in the criminal complaint are not accused of any wrongdoing.