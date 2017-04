On this edition of Pet Pause, we look at how to tackle poor breath in your pets.

First of all always take your to the Vet for a check up, as bad breath could be a signal of other health problems.

If Sparky is healthy you can try some natural solutions.

1. Coconut oil is naturally anti fungal. Mix 1 teaspoon in your dogs food and this will help his digestion, teeth, skin bones and immune system

2. Parsley just a couple of sprigs is a breath freshener.

3. Yogurt Reduces Hydrogen sulfide which causes bad breath.

4. Raw Carrots Chewing carrots lets the saliva wash away food particles and is a cleanser to remove plaque