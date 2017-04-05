I Wake Up Like This: Mother's Day Makeover! - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

I Wake Up Like This: Mother's Day Makeover!

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect

Win a Mother's Day makeover live on Wake Up Wisconsin!

  1. No purchase necessary.
  2. Must submit mother's name and an explanation for why this special mother deserves a makeover.
  3. To be eligible you must be available from 4:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. Wednesday May 10th.
  4. The entry period will be from April 6, 2017 at 12:00 a.m. through April 30 at 12:00 a.m.
  5. One winner will be selected to have a make-over live on air Wednesday May 10th.
  6. Winners are selected at random. One will be chosen from the online entry form.
  7. The odds of winning are based on the number of entries in the database.
  8. Any applicable taxes are the responsibility of the winner.
  9. Winners must be willing to have their name and likeness presented on air. Winner's name may also be used for publicity purposes without compensation.
  10. Winners may win once.
  11. Employees of WAOW and their families are not eligible.
  12. Winners will go to WAOW TV-9, 1908 Grand Ave. Wausau, WI. 54403 to receive their prize i.e. a makeover.
  13. WAOW reserves the right to settle all disputes and to change and alter the details of the contest as circumstances merit.
  14. WAOW will conduct the contest and WAOW will be the final judge on all matters related to this contest. The judges' decisions are final, binding and conclusive on all matters. By entering this contest, entrants accept and agree to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges relative to the contest.

  • ENTER HERE: Give Mom a Wake Up Makeover!

    Do you know a special mom that deserves a makeover? Enter here!

