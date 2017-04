One person was arrested Wednesday morning after a "pursuit" in Langlade and Marathon Counties, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

Langlade County Sheriff's Office notified Marathon County Sheriff's Office shortly after 9 a.m. that a suspect was wanted on charges, according to officials.

Multiple counties were involved after a chase for the suspect, officials said.

The suspect was traveling on State Highway 64 from Langlade County into Lincoln County and ended up entering Marathon County in the Town of Texas, Marathon County Sheriff's Office said.

The pursuit ended shortly after 10:00 a.m. and the suspect was taken into custody.

