Federal investigators say a girl from the Milwaukee area was among a group of victims forced to work at a brothel in Columbia, Missouri.

The FBI raided a home last week as part of the investigation. Three men have been arrested in connection with the case.

Barry Paul Manthe and Ronald James Clark are charged with using the Internet to promote a racketeering enterprise and prostitution business. Kenneth Ronald Jones is accused of luring three victims to travel across state lines to engage in prostitution and illicit sexual activity.

The victim from Wisconsin told police she met Jones at a party in Milwaukee. Court documents said investigators used a cell phone ping to find her at the brothel.